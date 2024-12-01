SC, OBC medical, engineering students of Haryana to get scholarships in

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while speaking at the celebration of Maharaja Shoor Saini Jayanti in Kaithal district, said the double-engine government has been consistently working for the development of all sections of society in the state, aiming to make Haryana ‘Shikshit, Swasth, Surakshit aur Swavalambi’ (Educated, Healthy, Safe, and Self-reliant) by following the path shown by the great leader.

The chief minister said the state government has pledged to provide scholarships to students of Haryana belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Scheduled Castes (SC), who are pursuing medical and engineering education in any government college across India.

To fulfill this commitment, a portal will be launched in the academic session 2025-26 to grant full scholarships to all SC and OBC students. Through this portal, these students can register themselves if they are studying in any government medical or engineering college in the country, said Nayab Singh Saini.

He said that the government has also given 27 per cent reservation to backward classes in educational institutions and jobs. Furthermore, children of families with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh are eligible for loans up to Rs 15 lakh for pursuing education in India and Rs 20 lakh for studies abroad at an annual interest rate of 4 per cent.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is progressing with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas.’

The welfare and upliftment of the poor remain their core commitment. Empowering the underprivileged is true social justice. In this direction, the present state government has increased the income limit for the creamy layer of backward classes from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh annually.

Reservation has been provided to Backward Class-B in Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, with 5 per cent reservation for the sarpanch post and 50 per cent reservation for other posts based on population, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government aims to make 5 lakh women ‘Lakhpati Didis’ (women earning over Rs 1 lakh annually). So far, 1.5 lakh women have achieved this status. Under the Drone Didi Scheme, 5,000 women from 500 self-help groups will receive free drone pilot training.

So far, 100 women have been trained, and drones have been provided to them free of cost. Besides this, 15 lakh Happy Cards have been issued to underprivileged families, with 5 lakh more to be issued by December 15, he said.