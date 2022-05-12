SC notice to Uttarakhand on Jeetendra Tyagi’s bail plea

After hearing a bail plea of Jitendra Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi, an accused in a case related to alleged hate speech made at the Dharam Sansad held at Haridwar in Uttarakhand in December 2021, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, admonished him to be sensitised before asking others to sensitise.

“Before they ask to sensitise others, they’ve to sensitise themselves first. They’re not sensitised. This is something which is spoiling the whole atmosphere” a bench of the apex court observed referring to the controversial Haridwar Dharam Sansad.

Jitendra Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi, former Shia Waqf Board chief, is under detention ever since he was arrested in connection with the investigation into the hate speeches at the Hardiwar Dharam Sansad held in December last year.

The bench, headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi, comprising Justice Vikram Nath issued a notice on the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Tyagi challenging the March 8 order of the Uttarkhand High Court which denied him bail. It directed the State of Uttarakhand to file a response on the matter.

“File the counter. We are not concerned about what happened, we’ve to take the totality of matter, punishment, period of custody, etc. what further do you want. Tell us that”, the bench told the lawyer representing the state government.

During the course of the hearing, the bench was informed by senior counsel, Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Tyagi that the accused has already been in custody for almost six months and is facing medical issues.

“Notice issued and we will hear it on May 17, Tuesday,” the Supreme Court bench said.