The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday an application filed by ex-CIC Wajahat Habibullah and others seeking lodging of FIRs regarding the violence that has erupted in Northeast Delhi.

The application was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph.

In the application, Habibullah, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and social activist Bahadur Abbas Naqvi have also sought a direction to authorities to ensure the safety of women sitting on protest against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh and other places.

Also, Chandrashekhar Azad in his plea, alleged that BJP leader Kapil Mishra was responsible for inciting and orchestrating the violence.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear tomorrow a plea seeking FIR and arrest of persons involved in violence in Northeast Delhi, after clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday.

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court regarding the violence in Maujpur, Jafrabad and adjoining areas after clashes broke out between the two groups. Human Right Law Network, the petitioner through its plea has sought independent judicial enquiry and compensation for the deceased persons, among other demands. The plea also sought the arrest of some prominent political personalities alleging their hate speech incited public for violence.

At least 7 people including a head constable have been killed in the violence. As many as 160 persons including 50 police personnel have been injured.

The trouble reportedly started on Sunday afternoon when local BJP leader Kapil Mishra decided to hold a rally in favour of the law. At the rally, the BJP leader gave an “ultimatum” to the Delhi police to clear the roads at Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad or else, he said, they would have to hit the streets.