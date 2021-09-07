The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the Centre more time to file its response to pleas seeking an independent probe into the Pegasus snooping issue.

The apex court scheduled the matter further hearing on September 13.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had issued a notice to the Centre on the pleas on August 17, and made it clear that it did not want the government to disclose anything which compromises national security.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on the behalf of the Centre, sought more time for filing the affidavit as soon as the matter came up for hearing before the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose.

He said that due to some difficulties, the affidavit, sought by the bench, could not be filed and sought listing of the case either on Thursday or Monday.

“There is some difficulty with the affidavit. We had filed one and you had enquired if we want to file another one, some officers were not there…if this matter can be kept on Thursday or Monday,” the Solicitor General said.

The top court is hearing 12 pleas seeking an independent probe into the matter.

They are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes using Israeli firm spyware.