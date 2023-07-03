SC goes paperless

After its six-week long summer break, the Supreme Court on Monday reopened with paperless and technology enabled set up including free wi-fi facility to advocates, litigants and others.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud announced that the top court has made the facility of free wi-fi available in the courts number 1 to 5 and soon it will be enabled in bar rooms as well.

Chief Justice Chandrachud also said that there will be no books or papers but it does not mean that they will not rely on the books and papers at all.

The courtrooms of the top court now have a modern design due to installation of various technology facilities including more screens and upgraded video conferencing facilities.

As part of the e-initiatives in the Supreme Court, the facility of free wi-fi is made available for the advocates, litigants, media persons and other stakeholders visiting the top court.

For the present, this facility will be available in the court number 1 (Chief Justice Court) to court number 5, including corridor and the plaza canteen in front, in both the waiting areas in front of plaza canteen and the press lounge with effect from July 3.

The facility will be extended to all the court rooms and adjoining areas, lawyers’ libraries, Ladies Bar Room and Bar Lounge in a phased manner.