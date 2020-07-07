The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave one more month to the Centre for implementation of its verdict on giving all serving SSC women officers permanent commission in the Army.

The top court bench headed by Justices DY Chandrachud said that the Centre will have to comply with all its directions given in its verdict.

The apex court’s direction came on an application filed by the Centre seeking six months’ time for implementation of the verdict citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an application, the Ministry of Defence had said, “The applicants have commenced the process of substantial compliance of the directions issued by this court, in earnest and in letter and spirit. However, in view of the corona pandemic and the ensuing lockdown coupled with exigencies of service, the applicant has not been able to complete the same and requires some more time to complete the entire process.”

“It was very difficult to continue with the process of consideration of women officers for grant of permanent commission.” The apex court had asked Centre to comply with its order within three months, which expired on May 17.

Seeking an extension the Centre prayed before the apex court, “This court may kindly be pleased to extend the period of three months granted to the applicant, to comply with the judgement and order on February 17, by a further period of 6 months.”

The SC in a landmark verdict on February 17,said that women officers in the Indian Army will get command positions on par with the male officers as the Centre is obligated to do so after the judgment of Delhi High Court in 2010. “Physiological features of women have no link to their rights. The mindset must change,” SC had said and that “to cast aspersions on ability of women and their role and achievements in Army is an insult not only to women but also to Indian Army,” the SC had added.

It had directed the Centre that within three months, all serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers have to be considered for Permanent Commissions (PCs) irrespective of them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service.

The permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Army in service, irrespective of their years of service, said SC.