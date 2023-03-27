SC extends stays of trial court proceedings against Kejriwal in UP

The Supreme Court on Monday extended its March 17, 2023 interim order staying the trial court proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a 2014 case in Uttar Pradesh arising from his election campaign.

Extending the interim order saying the trial court proceedings, a bench of Justice K M Joseph and Justice B V Nagarathna adjourned and ordered its listing in May as no lawyer representing the Uttar Pradesh government was present when the matter was called for hearing.

The court, in a brief order, said the stay of proceedings shall continue.

In the last hearing of the matter on May 17, the apex court had issued notice on Kejriwal’s plea against Allahabad High Court order refusing his plea for discharge from the case.

During the election campaign in 2014, Kejriwal had allegedly said that “those who believe in ‘Khuda’ won’t be pardoned by ‘Khuda’ if they vote for BJP”.

The high court while dismissing Kejriwal’s plea had said that it appeared that Kejriwal is threatening the voters in the name of ‘Khuda’ knowing fully well that if he uses the term ‘Khuda’, some set of voters belonging to different religions might have been influenced.

During an earlier hearing, the bench had expressed disapproval of the statement made by Kejriwal saying, “Why are you bringing God? In a secular country, leave God alone. God doesn’t need anyone’s protection. He can take care of himself.”

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal had then said, “Sometimes during political campaigning, unintentional things are said”.