SC extends for 6 months bail of NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical ground

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended by six months the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds.

Malik is charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal extended the interim bail for six months after Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), did not object to the extension of bail.

Advertisement

ASG Raju said, “It may be extended. They have asked for six months. No objection.”

The bench in its order stated, “Temporary medical bail of petitioner extended by six months as prayed for. List the main matter after six months.”

In August 2023, the top court had granted Malik interim bail on medical grounds for two months, which was extended by three months in October.

Malik had earlier approached the top court against the Bombay High Court order which rejected his plea for the temporary bail on medical grounds.

Earlier while seeking bail on medical grounds, Malik had told the top court that he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had arrested Malik in February 2022 alleging that he usurped a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999-2006.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that since Parkar handled Dawood’s illegal businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding.