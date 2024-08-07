SC expunges controversial remarks by High Court judge, urges restraint during live streaming of hearing

Expunging the controversial remarks made by Justice Rajbir Sherawat of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in his 17 July order, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, heading a five-judge bench, said, “In an age where there is widespread reporting of court proceedings, particularly in the context of live streaming which is intended to provide access to justice to citizens, it is all the more necessary that judges exercise restraint and responsibility while making observations in court.”

Besides Chief Justice Chandrachud, the other judges on the five-judge bench, which initiated proceedings on its own motion regarding Justice Sherawat’s recent order commenting on the consequences of the stay of proceedings by the top court, were Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, and Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Justice Rajbir Sherawat earned the ire of the top court for criticising its order staying the proceedings in a matter pending before his bench. The judge had also criticised the division bench of the Punjab & Haryana High Court for staying the operation of his order.

During the hearing by a five-judge bench on Wednesday, Chief Justice Chandrachud said that they were pained by the observations made by the single judge, Justice Sherawat.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also referred to a video circulating on social media, stating that it is contemptuous and is being viewed by the common man as well.

Attorney General R Venkataramani said that the judge’s remark was unwarranted and hurt the image of the High Court as well.