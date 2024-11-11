SC directs Delhi CP to strictly enforce ban on firecrackers

With Delhi’s air quality plummeting in view of the approaching winters, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the city police commissioner to establish a special cell to strictly enforce the ban on firecrackers in the National Capital Region.

On early Monday morning, Delhi’s air quality took a sharp downturn with a dense smog covering the city..

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) in a “very poor” category at 347, higher from 334 on Sunday.

Several areas in Delhi registered AQI levels close to 350. In ITI Jahangirpuri, the AQI surged to 377 under “severe” category.

Addressing the issue, the Supreme Court emphasised that no religious practice endorses activities detrimental to public health or the environment.

“Prima facie, it (the court) is of the view that no religion promotes any activity which compromises public health or the environment,” the court noted in its directive.

In a bid to curb pollution from firecrackers, the Supreme Court has instructed the Delhi police commissioner to submit a personal affidavit detailing the steps taken to enforce the ban effectively.

The court also ordered other NCR states to report on measures they are implementing to reduce pollution levels.