SC declines to entertain plea against Ruhakana Hill Resort

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a public interest plea challenging the development of Rushikonda Hill Resort at Visakhapatnam, which is being projected as the future office of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that the plea was not public but political.

The setting up the camp office of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at the hill resort that is being developed has fuelled the speculations that the resort would house the Chief Minister’s permanent office at a future date.

Asking the PIL petitioner – Lingamaneni Sivaramaprasad – to approach the High court, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, heading a bench also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, said, “They are not public but political.”

Advertisement

As senior advocate Devadatt Kamat appearing for the PIL petitioner Lingamaneni Sivaramaprasad told the court that National Green Tribunal on January 31, had issued notice but did not stay the work and the State government is going ahead with the development of a project, Chief Justice Chandrachud said: “It is all political. Merely the Chief Minister has set up a camp office, you come here.”

“It is all political. Merely the Chief Minister has set up a campo office. Why do you come to the Supreme Court to give vent to your political grouse.”

Declining to entertain the plea, the bench in its order told the petitioner that he has an efficacious remedy under Article 226 before the High Court. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Andhra Pradesh government.