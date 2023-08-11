The Supreme Court on Friday asked petitioners, seeking action against calls for social and economic boycott of Muslims following the communal clashes that occurred in Haryana’s Nuh, to forward the videos containing hate speech to the nodal officers appointed by the state governments pursuant to its judgment.

During the hearing, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N Bhatti mooted for formation of a district-level committee by the Director General of Police (DGP) to look into the hate speeches cases.

The proposed committee will examine the hate speech complaints, both with regard to the content as well as its authenticity, forwarded to it by SHOs of police stations, the court said.

Advertisement

It added that the committee will issue directions to concerned police officers to take action.

“There has to be harmony and comity between communities. Everyone is responsible. All communities are responsible. This is not acceptable,” the bench said.

The top court stressed that the issue of hate speech “has to be solved” and asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, to seek instructions by August 18.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, argued that mere registration of FIRs will not help unless the offenders are prosecuted or arrested.

The plea filed before the apex court said that more than 27 rallies have been organised across various states where blatant hate speeches calling for the “killing and social & economic boycott of Muslims” have been openly delivered.

Recently, the Supreme Court ordered police authorities of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no hate speech is given against any community or violence or damage to property takes place during the protest rallies being planned by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the national capital region.

In April this year, the top court had stressed that the Constitution envisages India as a secular nation, while directing all states and Union Territories to take strict action on hate speech cases, and registering criminal cases irrespective of religion against culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

Communal clashes broke out in Haryana’s Nuh in Mewat after a religious procession heading to a place of worship was allegedly attacked on July 31. The violence spread to Gurugram and some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.