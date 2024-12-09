SBI officials attend first-ever trial flight landing event at Jewar airport

The Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida on Monday conducted its first-ever trial flight landing in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Noida International Airport (NIA) CEO Christoph Schnellmann.

Shailesh Raghavan Unnithan, CGM (PFSBU) SBI Corporate Center, Mumbai and Debashish Mitra, GM, SBI LHO New Delhi, were also present at the ceremony. SBI is the biggest lender to this project.

The flight was conducted by Indigo, the launch carrier for the airport. The airport is spread across an area of approximately 1334 hectares.

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Noida International Airport Private Limited (NIAL) as the nodal agency under the ambit of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to implement the development of the greenfield airport under Public Private Partnership.

The airport is linked to Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida via Yamuna Expressway and will act as a gateway for the tourism sector and regional connectivity of Uttar Pradesh. This activity has paved the way for the airport’s operational launch slated for next year.