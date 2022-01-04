Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / SBI enhances IMPS transaction limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

SBI enhances IMPS transaction limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

However, a new slab for Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000 has been added and the proposed service charge for this slab is Rs 20 + GST w.e.f 01.02.2022.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 4, 2022 7:21 pm

State Bank of India, Interest rate, SBI, Reserve Bank of India, RBI, Repo rate, Central bank, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das

(File Photo: IANS)

In an aim to encourage customers to adopt digital banking, SBI will not levy any service charges on IMPS transactions up to Rs 5 lakh, done through Internet banking/Mobile Banking including YONO.

In the case of branch Channels, there has been no change in the service charges for IMPS done through the branch channel in the existing slabs.

However, a new slab for Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000 has been added and the proposed service charge for this slab is Rs 20 + GST w.e.f 01.02.2022.

The service charges on IMPS are in line with the service charges on NEFT/RTGS transactions.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

SBI Delhi Circle organises pledge ceremony and ‘Nukkad Natak’ at onset of Vigilance Awareness Week
CBI raids Mumbai IT infra co for defrauding SBI of Rs 862 cr
India needs four or five SBI like 'big banks' to meet requirements of growing economy