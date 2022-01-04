SBI enhances IMPS transaction limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

In an aim to encourage customers to adopt digital banking, SBI will not levy any service charges on IMPS transactions up to Rs 5 lakh, done through Internet banking/Mobile Banking including YONO.

In the case of branch Channels, there has been no change in the service charges for IMPS done through the branch channel in the existing slabs.

However, a new slab for Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000 has been added and the proposed service charge for this slab is Rs 20 + GST w.e.f 01.02.2022.

The service charges on IMPS are in line with the service charges on NEFT/RTGS transactions.