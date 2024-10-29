Sawai Jaipur Awards given to 25 dignitaries

Renowned IVF surgeon and Chairman of the Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology Dr M L Swarnkar and Mugdha Sinha, Director General in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture are among 25 dignitaries who were conferred with coveted Sawai Jaipur Awards 2024 for contributions in their respective spheres of activities.

Dr Swarnkar got the honour for his pioneering work in the field of medicine while Ms Sinha bagged the award for her contribution in the field of art and culture.

The awards were presented to the winners at the glittering annual award presentation ceremony at Pritam Chowk in the regal City Palace Monday evening to commemorate the birth anniversary of the last titular king of Jaipur, late Brigadier Sawai Bhawani Singh.

Among other awardees Dr Rajendra Singh, fondly called as Waterman of India, was honoured for his work of water conservation and water bodies revival rejuvenation. NGO Muskan Foundation won for Social Work.

Likewise, Gulrukh Sultana (Crafts), Rifleman Mohit Rathore(posthumously), Major General Anuj Mathur, Journalist Srikanta Tripathy, Banker Sanjay Agrawal and Corporate leader Rajat Agarwal also received the awards, for contribution in their respective fields of activities, on behalf of the Maharaja Sawai Mansingh (II) Museum Trust.

The DG Tourism Art and Culture, Ms Sinha also delivered an oration – “The Cultural Continuum : From Being Free to Belonging”.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Brigadier Singh’s daughter Diya Kumari and other royals gave away awards to the recipients. The award carries a cash component of Rs 31,000, Citation, Shawl and Sriphal-the ceremonial coconut.

