1988 batch officer of Indian Information Service (IIS) Satyendra Prakash assumed charge of Principal Director General (PDG) of Bureau of Outreach & Communication (BOC) under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on March 1, 2021.

Apart from this, he also assumed the additional charge of Press Registrar, Registrar of Newspaper for India, New Delhi on February 18, 2021.

This is the highest post of Indian Information Service and is equivalent to Secretary to Government of India.

Earlier, he was the Director-General of the BOC since the year 2018. Prior to that, he was posted as Additional Director General of BOC since 2013. He has also served as Additional Director General, News & Current Affairs in Doordarshan, and Director (Media), Ministry of Communications & IT and Ministry of Civil Aviation in Press Information Bureau.

Satyendra Prakash is a Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) in the field of Humanities & Social Sciences.

Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), earlier known as Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) is the nodal organisation of Govt of India for advertising and communication. It uses various media platforms like newspapers, television, radio, digital and Out of Home media to advertise and disseminate information on major policy initiatives of the Govt.

Satyendra Prakash is known for his professional skills, administrative acumen, and innovative work style.