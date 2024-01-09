I&B Ministry seeks feedback on film accessibility for disabilities

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry is seeking feedback on the draft Guidelines of Accessibility Standards in the Public Exhibition of Feature Films in Cinema Theatres for individuals with hearing and visual impairments. Comments on these guidelines can be submitted until February 8.

The guidelines are applicable to feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for public exhibition in cinema halls for commercial purposes.

According to a notice issued on Monday, the guidelines focus not only on content but also on the information and assistive devices required by individuals with disabilities to enjoy films in cinema theatres.

The guidelines outline accessibility standards, Indian sign language rules, and features for accessible feature films. Producers must submit two sets of films to the CBFC for certification: the original for public viewing and the second with accessibility features.

Accessible features may include mirror captions, closed captioning smart glasses, closed caption stands, display below the screen, headphones/earphones for audio description, and mobile apps or other technologies.

The guidelines emphasize collaboration between the film industry and organizations for individuals with disabilities. The appropriate government may consider mandatory funding of accessibility features in financially supported films, making these features compulsory for state awards and film festivals.

The implementation schedule requires applicants for film certification to arrange access services for theatrical releases. Feature films dubbed in multiple languages must provide at least one accessibility feature each for the hearing and visually impaired within six months of the guideline’s effective date.

Feature films submitted for National Film Awards and film festivals must include closed captioning and audio description from January 1, 2025. Other feature films certified by the CBFC for theatrical release must provide accessibility features within three years of the guideline’s issue date.

The guidelines also outline measures for exhibitors to promote accessibility for individuals with hearing and visual impairments, along with proposals for grievance redressal, monitoring, and implementation by the licensing authority. (ANI)