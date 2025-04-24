Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ will not release on Indian screens following Pahalgam attack: Sources

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback, ‘Abir Gulaal,’ with Vaani Kapoor, will not release in Indian theatres. Sources in the Centre’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry have confirmed the news. The decision comes after the tragic Pahalgam attack, which claimed at least 26 innocent lives. Moreover, prior to this, film bodies also called for a boycott of the film and a blanket ban on Pakistani artists. The title, which was going to hit theatres on May 9, attracted criticism from Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) earlier this month.

Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ will not release in India

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s film, ‘Abir Gulaal’ will not see the light of day in India. Sources in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry revealed the news. Several cinema halls are not ready to screen the movie, and several entertainment organisations have called for the film’s boycott. Now the ministry has decided to deny permission for its release.

FWICE demands a ban on ‘Abir Gulaal’ and Pak artists

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) demanded a boycott of the film. Previously, the organisation called for boycotting Pakistani artists, singers and technicians in the Indian film industry following the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Now, after the deadly Pahalgam attack, the organisation has reignited its plea. “Despite the ongoing directive, we’ve been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, ‘Abir Gulaal’. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world.”

FWICE added, “We would like to emphasise that any member of our organisation or it’s affiliate associations, such as the actors, directors, other technicians and producers or the production houses found cooperating with Pakistani personnel will be subject to disciplinary action. Further, we will take all necessary steps to ensure that ‘Abir Gulaal’ is not released in India.”

Film & Television Directors’ Association joins in

Moreover, Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, also weighed in. “This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn’t the first time…these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work with Pakistanis. They come up with bulls***t reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first.” He also slammed Vaani Kapoor and the makers of the film for working with Fawad. “If the film’s heroine or makers’ family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn’t have worked (with Fawad).”

Fawad Khan condemns the Pahalgam attack

Amid the ban calls, Fawad Khan has condemned the terror attack. Taking to Instagram, the actor penned a note. He wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.”

Earlier this month, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also lashed out at the film. MNS announced that it will oppose ‘Abir Gulaal’s release in Maharashtra.

‘Chalti Rahe Zindagi’ director Aarti S. Bagdi is at the helm for ‘Abir Gulaal’. Meanwhile, Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures have produced the title. Other producers include Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.