Sat Sharma unanimously elected J&K BJP chief

Senior BJP leader Sat Sharma was on Friday unanimously elected the party’s J&K president here for the term 2024-2027.

He was elected unanimously after the final scrutiny of papers submitted for the post.

Sat Sharma has earlier served as the president of the party from 2016-2018, till he was inducted as a cabinet minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government.

He was nominated working president of the party during the recent Assembly elections and later was nominated as the president of the J&K BJP.

Sanjay Bhatia, returning officer (RO) for the state president’s election, in presence of Saudan Singh, BJP National Vice-President, and Shrikant Sharma, Observer for the organizational elections, declared the result after the scrutiny of the papers.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh was also present on the occasion.

Ashok Koul, general secretary (organization), Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition, J&K Legislative Assembly, and Rakesh Mahajan, RO, J&K organizational elections were also present on the stage.

Sanjay Bhatia also announced the names of eight National Council members from Jammu & Kashmir. They include Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali from Rajouri, Kuldeep Raj from Hiranagar, Rajni Sethi from Jammu, Anwar Khan from Baramulla, Sunita Raina from Srinagar, Gopal Gupta (Mahajan) from Kathua, Rajinder Gupta from Rajouri, and Arif Raja from Srinagar.