Sarbananda Sonowal flags off the ‘Run for Unity’ Marathon in Guwahati to mark National Unity Day

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the ‘Run for Unity’ marathon at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in commemoration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister to mark the National Unity Day.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, drew numerous fitness enthusiasts, students, and local participants, embodying Patel’s enduring ideals of unity and integrity.

Taking to the social media platform X, Sonowal shared his enthusiasm, posting, “Delighted to join fitness enthusiasts at the Run for Unity event at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati organized by @shipmin_india as part of the #RashtriyaEktaDiwas celebrations.”

Advertisement

He was joined by Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta and Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, who also took part in the event.

Nationwide, the ‘Run for Unity’ marathons are being organised to commemorate Patel’s legacy on October 29 coinciding with the Diwali festivities.

This event, initiated in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforces the ideals of national unity. In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed these sentiments, stating, “This Unity Run has evolved as a commitment not only to India’s unity but also to a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).”