Jogighopa Terminal inaugurated in Assam to boost regional trade

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Jogighopa Terminal in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in regional trade and transportation infrastructure.

The terminal is poised to enhance economic cooperation between India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh while generating employment opportunities in the region.

Addressing a gathering at the inaugural ceremony, Sonowal underscored the transformative impact of the terminal on regional trade. “This terminal will play a major role in strengthening trade ties between Bhutan, India, and Bangladesh. It will also create numerous job opportunities for the younger generation and significantly lower transportation costs,” he stated.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for regional connectivity, Sonowal remarked, “This project is one of the most valuable contributions of PM Modi to the Northeast and Southeast Asia. The government’s efforts to develop waterways have led to remarkable transformations in the sector.”

The Jogighopa Terminal is an integral component of India’s broader initiative to revitalise inland waterways in the Northeast. In February 2024, Minister Sonowal announced multiple projects worth Rs 308 crore aimed at strengthening the region’s water transport infrastructure.

These initiatives seek to modernise inland water transport, optimize cargo and passenger movement, lower logistical costs, and improve trade efficiency.

The terminal is a key feature of the International Multimodal Logistics Park (IMLP) being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. This logistics park is designed to integrate road, rail, air, and waterway connectivity, positioning Jogighopa as a major transport hub for the Northeast and neighboring countries.

With improved connectivity, the IMLP will provide seamless transportation options for goods, reducing reliance on conventional land routes. This integration will enhance business efficiency, create new trade corridors, and solidify the Northeast’s role as a gateway for international commerce.