Sanjay Singh raises the issue of Delhi, Punjab’s share in pre-budget at all-party meet

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday raised the issue of budgetary allocation to Delhi and Punjab at the all-party meeting held ahead of the budget session.

He claimed that like in the last nine years, this time too, the Central government is not going to give more than Rs 350 crore to Delhi.

Singh also demanded that the misuse of Central investigation agencies against Opposition parties should stop. He called for an opportunity for small parties to speak in Parliament and appoint the deputy speaker from the Opposition as per the tradition.

The discussion over the alleged misuse of investigation agencies against Opposition leaders was dominated by the AAP with Singh demanding a stop to the misuse of Central agencies.

He said, “I have also raised the issue of the budget of Delhi and Punjab in the coming budget.”

He claimed that for the past nine years, it has been seen that the people of Delhi pay lakhs and crores of rupees in the form of tax, but are given only Rs 350 crore in the budget.

He also raised the issue of the order passed by the Uttar Pradesh government, which allegedly makes it mandatory for eateries along the Kanwar routes to disclose the name and identity of their owners.

The RS MP said that the UP government has issued an order that nameplates of the shop owners have to be displayed at shops, which he alleged is an attempt to close the business of Dalits, tribals, and Muslims.

The AAP leader demanded that members of smaller parties should also be given adequate time to speak in the Parliament and action should be taken on Zero Hour discussions.