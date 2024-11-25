Sambhal violence: FIR against SP MP, MLA’s son for instigating mob; Oppn targets BJP

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Zia-Ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son Sohail Iqbal, accusing them of instigating a mob that clashed with security personnel during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid here.

The violence on Sunday resulted in injuries to at least 15 policemen and leading to the arrest of 25 individuals so far. Additionally, at least four people lost their lives in the clashes, police said.

“…Our sub-inspector Deepak Rathi who got injured yesterday has filed a complaint against 800 people. Zia-Ur-Rehman Barq (Samajwadi Party MP) and Sohail Iqbal (MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son) have been made accused. He said they instigated the mob. Barq was given notice earlier too. He had given provocative speeches earlier too and he was told not to do so… 15 policemen have been injured in the incident,” Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said.

The officer further informed that 25 people have been arrested so far and assured all the accused will be arrested and legal action will be taken against them.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya has announced prohibitory orders under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Outsiders, including members of social organisations and public representatives, will not be allowed to enter the district border without prior permission of a competent official, he said.

Opposition blames BJP government

The violence has triggered sharp criticism from the Opposition, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding the BJP government responsible for the deaths that occurred.

In a post on X, he wrote, “The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the violence and firing. The administration’s insensitive action without listening to all parties further vitiated the situation and resulted in the death of many people — for which the BJP government is directly responsible.”

The violence erupted on Sunday morning as police conducting a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque faced stone pelting and arson by a mob. The police used tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the miscreants, who also set some vehicles ablaze.

The survey, ordered by a local court, relates to a petition claiming the mosque was built on the ruins of the Harihar temple.