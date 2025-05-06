MP Board 10th, 12th results 2025 OUT: Here’s how to check your scores

MP Board Results: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025.

The results were declared today at 10 AM from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s office in Bhopal, marking a significant day for lakhs of students across the state.

Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scores online through multiple platforms.

The results are available on the official websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Alternatively, students can also access their mark sheets via DigiLocker by logging in with their credentials.

To view the result, students need to enter their application number and roll number on the result portal. Once logged in, the provisional mark sheet will be displayed, which can be saved or printed for future use.

The MP Board Class 10 exams were conducted between February 27 and March 19, while Class 12 students wrote their exams from February 25 to March 25. Both sets of exams were held across the state under strict supervision.

For students who unfortunately did not pass in one or more subjects, the board will conduct supplementary or compartment exams.

The exact schedule for these exams will be released soon. These exams offer a second chance for students to improve their scores and continue with their academic journey without losing a year.

The board has also assured that the download links for result access will remain active for an extended period, ensuring that students from all regions have sufficient time to check and download their results without hassle.

Stay tuned for further updates, especially regarding the compartment exams and re-evaluation options. Best wishes to all students for the next chapter of their academic careers!