SBI Prelims results 2025 to be released soon on sbi.co.in

SBI Prelims 2025: Candidates appeared for the SBI prelims examination 2025 and waiting for their exam results don’t need to wait much. As per the latest update, the State Bank of India (SBI) will soon announce the Junior Associate SBI Preliminary Exam results 2025 on the SBI official website i.e. sbi.co.in

As per the official website, this year SBI has planned to fill a total of 13,735 positions for the post of Junior Associate positions. Candidates who successfully pass the examination will appear for the SBI Mains examination 2025 which will be held on April 10, 2025.

Once the SBI Preliminary results 2025 is declared on the official website then the candidates need to follow the below mentioned steps to check the results.

– Enter the SBI official website i.e. sbi.co.in

– Click on the ‘Careers’ tab from the header

– A new window will open and candidate need to click on the result tab

– Fill the blank space with the required information including registration number, password.

– Submit the details online and the SBI exam result will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the exam results and keep it for record.