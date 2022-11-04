Lamenting lack of connect between the administration and masses, Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone on Friday said that woes of the common masses on the ground are mounting with each passing day and that the administration needs to go beyond the rhetoric and make sincere efforts to engage the people of J&K for a lasting solution to the present challenges.
Lone was addressing a public meeting in Hyhama, Kupwara, after some activists of other parties joined PC.
Lone said that Jammu and Kashmir needs politics of inclusivity and hope, not of favoritism and hopelessness. He said that to achieve this objective, Peoples’ Conference is tirelessly working towards empowering the people by placing Kashmir first, above all other fragmented identities and differences of opinion.
“Safeguarding the interests of people, especially the youth of J&K is the biggest leadership challenge in the current times. The people of J&K need a sympathetic and honest government that puts the needs of the people first, above its own partisan interests”, he added.
Meanwhile, AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh demanded restoration of an elected government in J&K where the administration has lost connect with common people.
He said corruption has increased and the bureaucracy was not being made accountable for problems being faced by people.
He said J&K was without an elected dispensation for past four years and the BJP was ruling the UT through remote control.
Aam Aadami Party stands for safeguarding the rights and interests of people as against the power politics of BJP, he added.