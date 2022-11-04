Lamenting lack of connect between the administration and masses, Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone on Friday said that woes of the common masses on the ground are mounting with each passing day and that the administration needs to go beyond the rhetoric and make sincere efforts to engage the people of J&K for a lasting solution to the present challenges.

Lone was addressing a public meeting in Hyhama, Kupwara, after some activists of other parties joined PC.

Lone said that Jammu and Kashmir needs politics of inclusivity and hope, not of favoritism and hopelessness. He said that to achieve this objective, Peoples’ Conference is tirelessly working towards empowering the people by placing Kashmir first, above all other fragmented identities and differences of opinion.