Saif’s suspected attacker held in Chhattisgarh

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg has apprehended the suspect accused of attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan late Wednesday night. The alleged assailant, identified as Akash Kannojya (30), was arrested aboard the Shalimar Gyaneshwari Express, which runs from Mumbai to Kolkata. The Durg RPF acted swiftly, identifying and detaining the suspect in the train’s general compartment. Mumbai Police have been informed, and their team is expected to reach Durg by evening to take the accused into custody.

The arrest came after Mumbai Police employed advanced investigative techniques, including data dump analysis, to identify the attacker. Investigators collected data from mobile towers near Saif Ali Khan’s residence, focusing on devices active at the time of the incident. This meticulous analysis helped trace the suspect’s location and movements.

Sources revealed that the suspect’s mobile number was registered under the name Rajendra Kodepe, a resident of Dongargarh in Rajnandgaon district. A photograph shared by Mumbai Police played a crucial role in identifying Kannojya, who was subsequently arrested by the Durg RPF team.

According to reports, the incident unfolded at Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai residence on Wednesday night. The intruder had reportedly entered the house several hours earlier. When Saif’s housemaid spotted the intruder and raised an alarm, the actor intervened to handle the situation. However, the attacker retaliated violently, stabbing the actor six times with a knife.

Medical reports indicate that a 2.5-inch blade fragment was surgically removed from Saif’s spine. Despite the seriousness of the injuries, his condition is now stable, and he is recovering under medical care.

The state Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the RPF team in Durg for their prompt action, stating, “The Durg RPF has successfully apprehended a suspect. The Mumbai Police have been informed, and the accused will soon be handed over to them.”

The suspect’s arrest has been hailed as a significant breakthrough, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Mumbai Police and the Durg RPF. The use of cutting-edge technology played a pivotal role in ensuring rapid progress in the investigation.

Mumbai Police are expected to interrogate the suspect further after taking him into custody later tonight. This case has raised critical questions about the safety of high-profile individuals and the need for enhanced security measures.

Saif Ali Khan’s fans across the country have expressed concern over the incident, offering prayers for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have been lauded for their swift and efficient action in apprehending the attacker. Further details about the suspect’s motives and background are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.