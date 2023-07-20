SAD pokes Punjab Congress over newfound alliance with AAP

Taking a dig at the Congress, which now has an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia asked the grand old party to stop playing fraud on the people of Punjab by arranging theatrical visits to the state governor to redress the flood victims’ grievances.

The Punjab Congress, in the past, had submitted memorandums to the governor with a demand to revoke the decision to allot land to Haryana for a separate Assembly in Chandigarh and release Rs 1,000 crore for flood relief,

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become part of the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Majithia said the Congress leaders should go to ‘their own Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’ now and urge him to not just announce but actually provide liberal relief to the flood-ravaged people of the state.

“The erstwhile Congress in Punjab is now officially a wing of the AAP. So, they are a part of the government,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Majithia said there was virtual split in the Congress as many senior party leaders in the state are smarting under the insult heaped on them by their own party in a “game of devious deception played by their leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The former minister said many Congress leaders, like former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Amritsar leader OP Soni and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, could be the beneficiaries of this quid pro quo with the AAP, under which these leaders will now escape corruption cases as a price for their political surrender.”

Majithia, however, had a word of praise for senior Congress leaders, Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhpal Singh Khaira. “I must be fair to them even though they have been opposing us. At least, they sincerely tried to play the role of the Opposition but I sympathise with them for the manner in which they have been stabbed in the back by their own party,” he said.