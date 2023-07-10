SAD holds meeting with Muslims and Christians on UCC

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday held a consultative session with members of Muslim and Christian communities to take their views about the proposed uniform civil code (UCC).

An official spokesperson of the party said during the course of the meeting the leaders of the minority communities felt that the recommendations of the 21st Law Commission should be taken into account before taking any decision on the matter again.

The SAD had formed a sub-committee comprising Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema to arrive at a consensus on the proposed legislation after taking the views of all stakeholders.

Views of the Sikh community were taken earlier.

“The Muslim and Christian community members, while appreciating the effort being made by the SAD to take all stakeholders into account while formulating its view on the UCC, expressed surprise as to how the matter was being taken up afresh by the 22nd Law Commission even though the 21st Law Commission had during its recommendations asserted that the UCC was neither feasible nor desirable,” the spokesperson said.

“However it was felt that a more detailed opinion could be formed in the matter once the Central government released the draft of the proposed UCC,” he added.

The SAD has opposed the implementation of the UCC, saying it would have an adverse impact on minorities and tribal communities in the country.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the mini parliament of Sikhs, has also opposed the proposed UCC. The SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the UCC proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre government is unnecessary in the country as the Constitution recognises the principle of ‘unity in diversity’. He said minorities fear the UCC will hurt their identity, originality, and principles.