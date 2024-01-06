Logo

# India

AIUDF chief asks Muslims to avoid travel during Ram temple’s consecration

AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday stirred controversy by advising Muslims not to travel between 20-25 January.

Statesman News Service | Guwahati | January 6, 2024 7:00 pm

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday stirred controversy by advising Muslims not to travel between 20-25 January when Ram Lalla’s idol would be consecrated in Ayodhya.

Speaking at a madrassa foundation stone laying ceremony in Assam, Ajmal labelled the BJP as the biggest adversary of Muslims and advised the community to avoid travel by any means during the period when Lord Ram’s idol will be installed in the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum).

He also highlighted the historical grievances faced by Muslims in the country and criticised the Congress for initiating the NRC and D-voter system.

