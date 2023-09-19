SAD asks PM Modi to reply on Canada PM’s charge on Nijjar’s killing

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify the “facts” on allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that India’s agents were behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

SAD leader Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema said the allegations made by the Canadian prime minister in Parliament are a big and serious issue.

“This should be taken seriously because these allegations have been made by the prime minister of a country. It’s a question of the reputation of our country because we are a very big democracy and to face such allegations is a big issue,” he said.

“As the Parliament session is going on, I hope the prime minister will respond to these allegations with facts before the country and the world. A large number of Indians have been staying in Canada for a long time and have very cordial personal and business relations with the people there. So, such incidents create a rift and concern. I hope the prime minister will keep the facts in this case before the whole country so the full picture of the incident gets clear,” Dr Cheema added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said his government had “credible allegations” linking Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing with the “agents of the Government of India.”

Canada-based Nijjar was designated a ‘terrorist’ by India. He was shot dead by unknown attackers near a gurdwara in Surrey in June.

India has rejected the allegations as “absurd and motivated”. “Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

India also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat today in a reciprocal move after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed “strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada” during a meeting with his Canadian counterpart at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.