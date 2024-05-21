Sachdeva refutes Kejriwal’s claims on Shah’s rally

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that only 500 people attended the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally baseless and false.

Sachdeva challenged Kejriwal to come and watch the recording of Monday’s rally to find out whether there were 500 or 25,000 people present at the home minister’s event, the Delhi BJP chief said.

Displaying photographs of the HM’s rally held in the city on Monday, Sachdeva said contrary to Kejriwal’s claim of only 500 people, there were thousands of people at the rally.

Advertisement

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, he said the AAP chief needs to change his political spectacles, and further sharpened his attack adding that there was an alleged incident of bad behavior with Swati Maliwal at CM residence, but Kejriwal

“He needs to change his political spectacles because there was indecent behavior with Swati Maliwal, a woman MP, in his house, but he has not said a word about it so far.

Slamming the AAP, the BJP leader said the ruling party in Delhi received funding from abroad in the form of political donations.

Sachdeva asked whether they should be called patriots, who join hands with the enemies of the country and take money from them.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls the 140 crore people of the country as his heirs, while on the other hand, there is Kejriwal, who Sachdeva claimed has chosen the path of jail with the alleged scams.

He added that with the work done by PM Modi and the developments that the country has witnessed, the saffron party is going to cross the 400 seats mark in the elections.