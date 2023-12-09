‘Sabhi ko Ram Ram’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s post amid suspense over MP CM

As suspense over BJP’s appointment of Chief Minister for Madhya Pradesh after assembly elections victory continues, Shivaraj Singh Chouhan’s “Ram Ram” post has sparked off speculations.

The post from ‘X’ account of Chouhan’s office read – “Sabhi ko Ram Ram (Ram Ram to all)” and accompanied a picture of him with folding hands.

‘Ram Ram’ is used for both as a greeting as well as a parting message and that is the reason the post has intrigued his supporters and rivals alike.

While some are speculating it is the beginning of his new tenure, the others took it as a parting message amid rumours that the BJP may pick a new face for the CM post.

However, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma said that a decision on the Chief Minister will be taken by top leadership and his ‘Ram Ram’ post is merely a way of greeting.

“The three (central) observers will arrive here (Bhopal) on Monday morning. The MLAs will meet at 4 pm to elect their leader. Invitations have been sent to the MLAs. The process of the party would be followed and a decision will be taken,” Sharma told reporters.

When asked about Chouhan’s post, he added, “This is (Lord) Ram’s country. On January 22, a grand idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We greet each other in the morning by saying ‘Ram, Ram’. It is our culture to start the day with the name of Ram.”

Sharma further added that “the BJP was a cadre-based organisation and the party workers will accept and respect any decision taken by the leadership.”