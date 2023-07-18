The ruling BJP has won all the three Rajya Sabha constituencies from Gujarat Legislative Assembly uncontested as no other nominations were filed for the seats.

The main Opposition Congress did not file any nominations as it has had a mere 17 legislators in the House of 182. The BJP has 156 legislators in the House, an all-time record.

Prominent among the three BJP nominees who got elected uncontested is Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, who has been re-nominated by the ruling party for a second term.

The other two BJP candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha are Babubhai Desai and Kesridevsinh Jhala, both first timers.