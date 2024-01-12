Logo

# India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to embark on three-day visit to Haryana’s Jind from today

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will embark on a three-day tour of Haryana’s Jind starting Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | January 12, 2024 10:20 am

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing Rashtriya Seva Sangam 2023 at Jamdoli near Jaipur(Photo: RSS Media)

According to sources, the RSS chief will meet Sangh campaigners in the state to discuss strategies to strengthen the organisation in Haryana.

While in Jind, the RSS chief will stay at Gopal School on Bhiwani Road, sources said.
The sources further said that only selected people will be allowed in the school until his tour is over.

Also, the RSS chief will not meet the media, the sources said.

