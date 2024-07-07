RSS presents papers regarding its office, refutes CM’s claims

The legal advisor to RSS in Asansol, senior advocate Piyush Goswami has refuted the allegations made by chief minister Mamata Banerjee that the RSS building in Asansol has been set up on land after filling up a waterbody.

Showing papers of records from the land and land reforms department, he claimed that the land record (RS record) of the said land was recorded as ‘danga’ land in 1962.

At a meeting held in Kolkata last month with the civic bodies of the state, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that she had heard from law minister Moloy Ghatak that the RSS office building in Asansol has been set up on land after filling up a pond.

She directed the Asansol Municipal Corporation to check facts and take legal actions. Immediately after her instructions, officials of both the land and land reforms department and the Asansol Municipal Corporation visited the RSS office and served notice.

Advocate Goswami had sought 15 days time to collect and submit all documents.

Accordingly, he has organized a press conference at Asansol Court on this issue. He has claimed that the land belonged to Indra Bhusan Banerjee and his family and later was sold to Dilip Kumar Shaw and Ushadevi Shaw (Plot number 479).

After which all necessary permissions have been taken to set up the Sudarshan Bhawan in J C Bose Lane in South Dhadka, under Asansol North police station area, he claimed.

“We have submitted all the legal documents and papers pertaining to the building to the AMC and land and land reforms department within seven days after the notice was served,” he added.

The papers included tax payment receipts of Asansol Municipal Corporation, searching documents from BLLRO office, nod of the building plan by AMC and No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA), he said.

On 28 June, AMC and BLLRO office served notice to the RSS office.

“We are now waiting for further instructions or steps from the Asansol Municipal Corporation on this land issue of RSS Bhawan,” he said.