Centre lifts ban on government employees joining RSS

The Centre has lifted a ban on government employees taking part in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities.

The ban imposed in November 1966 during the rule of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has been removed by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions.

In an office memorandum dated 9th July, 2024, the Ministry stated the earlier instructions have been reviewed “and it has been decided to remove the mention of Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSSS) from the impugned OMs dated 30.11.1966, 25.07.1970 and 28.10.1980.”

In a post on X, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya said the unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on government employees taking part in RSS activities has been withdrawn by the Modi government.

Several state governments, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, have already removed the restrictions on government employees being linked to the RSS.