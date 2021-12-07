Follow Us:
RS adjourned till 2 p.m.

IANS | New Delhi | December 7, 2021 12:15 pm

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Tuesday after the opposition demanded the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the House.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue following a protest.

Kharge, floor leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other Opposition MPs protested in support of the suspended MPs in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament House.

The suspended MPs are Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora and Rajmani Patel of the Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of the CPI; and Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool Congress.

