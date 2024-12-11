RS adjourned amid uproar over no-trust move against VP Dhankhar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid uproar over the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar while the Lok Sabha functioned as usual after almost two weeks of the commencement of the winter session, taking up important legislative business.

In the upper house of Parliament, Leader of the House and Health Minister J P Nadda, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Opposition for a motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar even as the Opposition members agitated on the Adani issue.

Parliamentary proceedings started on a stormy note in the Rajya Sabha, a day after Opposition INDIA bloc MPs gave a notice to bring a no-confidence motion against the vice-president, accusing him of “partisan” conduct in the House.

After a series of adjournments, when the House reassembled, the Union minister for parliamentary affairs attacked Congress over the impeachment notice while dismissing the allegations against the Chair as baseless.

Stating that Dhankhar, son of a farmer, has been a protector of the dignity of the House, he said the treasury benches would defend any move to attack the honour and dignity of the Chair. “We will not allow this,” he asserted.

“… A farmer’s son has become the VP. Since the beginning, we have seen that they do not consider the Constitution… We have promised that we will protect the sovereignty of the nation. If you attack the pride of the VP, we will not let that happen. Sonia Gandhi’s link with Soros is emerging. You should be ashamed. You are allied to anti-nationals.”

Rijiju, thereafter, raised the issue of alleged nexus between US hedge fund tycoon George Soros and the Congress that, the ruling party alleged, posed a threat to national security. “You stand with forces against the country. Notice has been given against the Chairman. It is difficult to find such a Chairman. He has always talked of the welfare of the poor, protected Constitution. We will not allow the drama of notice to succeed. What is the relationship between Soros and Congress? This should be revealed…Congress should apologise to the nation,” he said.

Leader of the House Nadda said senior Congress leadership’s links with US billionaire George Soros should be discussed in the House because it is a matter related to India’s sovereignty and its security. He alleged that the INDIA bloc’s allegations against the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar were a design to deviate from the issue.

Amid the Opposition’s sloganeering, the Chair adjourned the House adjourned for the day to meet on December 12.

The Lower House, after a brief adjournment, took up legislative business after almost two weeks of logjam. Opposition members created a ruckus over the conflict in Manipur and Adani row but the House proceeded with Question Hour.

The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 was taken up for consideration and passing. Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw replied to the discussion taken up last week on the draft legislation. The Bill, which further amends the Railways Act, 1989, was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Next, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 was taken up by the House of the People for discussion.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25 with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The session is expected to continue till December 20.