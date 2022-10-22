Rs 57,000 cr sanctioned for Rajasthan’s rail network, re-development: Ashwini Vaishnav

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnav, on Saturday, said Rs 57,000 crore has been approved for 20 projects to provide world class facilities at major 10 railway stations in Rajasthan including Jaipur, Gandhinagar (JPR), Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Bikaner, Pali Marwar, Kota and Dakaniya Talav.

At present, a survey work of 20 projects has been done in Rajasthan, which will be approved soon and the projects worth Rs 57,000 crore have been approved, Vaishnav said while joining the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rozgar Mela at North Western Railway function here.

“A record Rs 7,565 crore budget has been allocated to Rajasthan this year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In order to strengthen the rail infrastructure, 12 km of railway line is being constructed per day and a target has been set to increase it to 20 km per day,” Vaishnav said.

Talking about communication, the Minister said that at present new technology was being incorporated in the communication services in India, which has become the 6th nation to provide 4G, 5G network.

The Minister said that in order to provide world class facilities at the railway stations, re-development work is being done at 200 stations in the first phase, in which the master plan of 138 stations has been prepared.

Among others who addressed the event included Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, BJP Rajya Sabha MPs Ghanshyam Tiwari, Kirori Lal Meena, BJP state unit president Satish Poonia, and Vijay Sharma, General Manager, NWR.

The appointment letters were presented to 365 newly selected employees. These included 49 candidates from Jaipur, 14 from Bikaner, and 11 from Jodhpur, all in the Railway Department. The representatives of Postal, Home, Revenue, Defense, Finance, Labour and Employment were also present in the event organised at Ganpati Nagar stadium.