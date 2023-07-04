Rs 5 cr worth drugs smuggled from Costa Rica seized in Mumbai, 2 arrested

The Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 500 grams of cocaine worth Rs 5 crore from wooden showpieces that arrived at the Courier Terminal in Mumbai from Costa Rica. Subsequently, a man and a woman were arrested, said officials on Tuesday.

According to officials, the consignment had been imported with a vague address and mobile number declaration.

“After examining the consignment, it was discovered that the cocaine was packed in small pouches cleverly concealed within the base of the wooden articles to avoid customs detection. A total of 56 small pouches were recovered, resulting in the seizure of 500 grams of cocaine. The seized substance is valued at approximately INR 5 crore on the illicit market, and it has been confiscated under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985,” said an official.

Later, a controlled delivery (CD) of a substituted consignment was planned to identify and intercept the intended recipient.

The official mentioned that a phone number was listed under the consignee’s name, but it turned out to be associated with a girl who claimed no knowledge of the parcel.

“We called another mobile number provided on the KYC document (Aadhaar), and the consignee acknowledged ownership of the parcel. He inquired about the customs duty to be paid. Subsequently, a trap was set, and the consignee was apprehended during the meticulously planned controlled delivery operation,” said the DRI.

During interrogation, the consignee revealed information about another person involved in the supply chain.

Based on this information, a woman who was responsible for handling the further distribution of the parcel, was intercepted.

“Incriminating evidence has been found on the phones of both suspects. Both individuals have been arrested and remanded to DRI custody,” the official added.

The DRI stated that their objective is to uncover the entire supply chain.