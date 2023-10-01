Rs 300 cr worth cocaine being smuggled to Punjab seized in J&K

In a major haul, 30 kgs cocaine worth about Rs 300 crore being smuggled to Punjab has been seized by the police in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Two Punjab residents have been arrested while smuggling from Kashmir the contraband that was packed in small packets.

Additional DGP (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said on Sunday that the recovery was made late on Saturday night.

The arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Sarabjeet Singh, a resident of Jalandhar district and Honey Basra of Phagwara in Kapurthala district.

The ADGP said at about 10.35 pm a team of Ramban police led by SSP Mohita Sharma intercepted an Innova vehicle at Railway Chowk Banihal bearing Haryana registration number HR2W4925 coming from Kashmir towards Jammu and recovered about 30 kg cocaine worth Rs 300 crore in the international market.

Case FIR No: 242/2023 u/s 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act stands registered at police station Banihal and investigation set into motion.

This operation was developed on intelligence generated by SSP Ramban and her team who have been continuously waging war against drug smugglers and peddlers.

A large number of notorious peddlers and smugglers have already been booked by the team of Ramban police.

A total of 104 cases were registered in 2022 and 36 so far in 2023 in which 2500 kg poppy straw, 30 kg cocaine, 10kg charas, 200 grms heroin and 200 tablets were recovered. 158 accused have been arrested and three detained under the NDPS Act.