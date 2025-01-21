Logo

# India

Rs 1561 cr contract inked with HVF for 47 T-72 Bridge Laying Tanks for Army

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), a unit of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited (AVNL), to procure 47 Tank-72 Bridge Laying Tanks (BLT) for the Indian Army.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 21, 2025 6:03 pm

Representation image (IANS)

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), a unit of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited (AVNL), to procure 47 Tank-72 Bridge Laying Tanks (BLT) for the Indian Army. The contract, valued at Rs 1,560.52 crore, was formalized here today in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and senior officials from MoD and HVF/AVNL.

A statement from MoD stated that the Tank-72 BLT is a vital piece of equipment that plays a key role in offensive and defensive operations by Mechanised Forces, enabling the launch of bridges on the battlefield. By enhancing mobility and offensive capability, it strengthens the overall effectiveness of the Tank and Armoured Vehicle fleet.

As part of the “Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)” initiative, this deal will further promote country’s Make-in-India defence programme, while contributing to economic growth and expanding employment opportunities across the country, the statement read.

