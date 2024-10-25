RPSC cancels RO & EO recruitment exam over paper leak and cheating

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the Rajasthan Revenue Officer (RO) and Executive Officer (EO) Recruitment Examination 2022 on Friday following complaints of paper leaks and copying.

The decision is based on a report by the Special Operations Group (SoG) of the Rajasthan Police, which investigated the allegations.

The dates for the rescheduled examination will be announced soon, RPSC Secretary Ram Niwas Mehta said.

Advertisement

The commission acknowledged copying instances during the May 14, 2023 examination.

Evidence was also found regarding the paper leak and its circulation via Bluetooth, the RPSC secretary stated in a communiqué.

The SoG has arrested 17 people, including examinees, in connection with the leak.

The examination aimed to recruit EO Grade IV and RO Grade II for 111 vacant posts, for which 1,96,483 aspirants had applied.

SoG investigations revealed that examinees used ultra-modern electronic devices for copying during the examination.