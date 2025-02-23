Punjab: 278 flying squads to curb cheating during board exams

With an aim to curb cheating in the board examinations for classes 8th, 10th and 12th in the state, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has set up 278 flying squads comprising three members each, revealed Harjot Singh Bains, Minister of School Education Minister, Punjab, on Sunday.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, to ensure fair conduct of the board examinations, the School Education Minister said that the flying squads will be led by District Education Officers (DEOs), Principals, members of the PSEB, and members of the Board’s Academic Councils.

He also directed the senior officials of the department to conduct surprise inspections, with a special focus on border area schools, to prevent any form of cheating or irregularities during the Board examinations, while asking them to ensure that all students adhere to the rules for creating a fair and just environment for them.

Over 8.82 lakh students will appear for the Class 8, 10, and 12 board exams in the state, said Bains, adding that this significant number reflects the importance of these examinations in shaping the educational futures of the students.

He emphasised that the government is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the examinations process and ensuring that every student has a fair chance to demonstrate their knowledge and skills.

The implementation of flying squads and surprise inspections is a crucial step in this direction, aiming to create an environment where academic honesty is upheld and valued.

He encouraged the students to choose hard-work over shortcuts in life, emphasising that true success comes from dedication and consistent efforts rather than deceitful methods.

By committing themselves to their studies and embracing challenges, students can develop valuable skills and knowledge that will benefit them in the long run.

Moreover, the journey of education is not just about passing exams but also about personal growth and character development.

By choosing to work hard, students not only enhance their academic abilities but also cultivate traits like resilience, discipline and integrity.

These qualities are essential not just in academics but in all aspects of life. He also extended best wishes to the students for a brighter and fulfilling future.

