RPF apprehends over 900 illegal migrants

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully apprehended 916 individuals, including 586 Bangladeshi nationals and 318 Rohingya migrants, since 2021. This reflects the RPF’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding the nation against illegal migration.

“In June and July 2024, the RPF apprehended 88 Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in areas under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). Some individuals confessed to entering India illegally and were intercepted while traveling by train to destinations such as Kolkata,” the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday.

Reports from October 2024 indicate that, despite enhanced border security, illegal migrants continue to infiltrate India, often using Assam as a transit point and railways as a preferred mode of transport to reach other regions.

These incidents underscore the challenges faced by authorities in monitoring railway networks against unauthorized entry.

To tackle this issue, the RPF has intensified its operations, collaborating with agencies such as the Border Security Force (BSF), local police, and intelligence units.

This multi-agency approach has improved operational efficiency, facilitating the swift identification and detention of individuals involved in illegal migration.

While the RPF has been instrumental in apprehending suspects, it lacks the authority to prosecute them. Detainees are handed over to local police and other agencies for further legal action.

Recent political and socio-economic turmoil in neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar has exacerbated the influx of migrants seeking refuge, employment, or shelter in India.

These geopolitical and socio-religious dynamics remain a significant national security concern. Although precise data on infiltrators using railway networks is limited, reports suggest that routes through Assam and Tripura are commonly exploited for illegal transit.

The RPF’s efforts are crucial in addressing this issue, as many migrants are not only national security risks but also vulnerable to exploitation. They are often subjected to human trafficking, including bonded labor, domestic servitude, prostitution, and even organ harvesting.

By addressing the dual challenges of national security and human exploitation, the RPF continues to play a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity of India’s borders and railway networks.