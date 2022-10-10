The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Monday launched the second phase of two-day-long Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra in Kangra, which covered around 40 Panchayats of Nagrota Bagwan assembly constituency from where Congress stalwart and former minister G S Bali has been elected for 20 years.

Bali, who is also AICC secretary and convenor of the Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra, said that this yatra is a mass movement against the BJP. “People of the stare are questioning 5 years of BJP government, which has been nothing but disastrous,” he said.

He said that the youth of Himachal Pradesh are hopeless and helpless today. They have degrees but no means to earn their livelihoods. The government is busy laying foundation stones, he alleged.

Accusing the state government of mismanagement, he said that the question paper of Constable recruitment exams got leaked right under the nose of the BJP government.

The BJP speaks about making Himachal a health hub but has failed to even deploy doctors at panchayat and district level healthcare centres, he charged.

Talking about the Congress’ vision for Himachal Pradesh, Bali said that his party has guaranteed 5 lakh jobs, Rs 650 crore start-up fund to the youth. Interest and guarantee free loans will be provided to the youth, he said.

Bali said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi aims at uniting the people of the country against hatred, unemployment and inflation.

“It is a movement to remind fellow countrymen of our glorious past and unity. The nation is suffering. The nation is burning. The only hope left is to unite the country. The mission is to unite, walk together and fight for the people of our country,” said Bali.