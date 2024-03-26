Row over Supriya Shrinate’s post on Kangana Ranaut, BJP steps up attack

Stepping up its attack on the Congress over its spokesperson Supriya Shrinate’s controversial post on Kangana Ranaut, the BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress party of “insulting the Nari Shakti” on purpose.

“Yesterday, Congress national spokesperson and IT cell head Supriya Shrinate insulted ‘Nari Shakti’ through an indecent post. This is not just Kangana Ranaut’s or women’s insult but this is an insult to the whole of Himachal Pradesh… This party’s slogan is ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti hoon’… It has become Congress’ character to insult women…,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Terming the post “highly objectionable”, Shrinate yesterday clarified that the access to her social media account was with several people and that she is trying to find out the “culprit” behind it.

The now-taken down derogatory post on Instagram, which was made a day after the BJP fielded Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, showed a photo of scantily-clad Kangana Ranaut, with a derogatory caption. Himachal Pradesh happens to be her home state.

However, the BJP spokesperson refused to buy her explanation, and said, “No matter how many excuses she makes, the fact is that the post was not removed until we raised an objection towards it… There should be strict action against it… We also request the Election Commission to take action against this.”

He further asked, “How come Gujarat Congress leader, Supriya, Mrinal Pande (Cong ecosystem) & hundreds of others posted the same line of attack on Kangana at the same time period? Coincidence? 2) How come Supriya did not realise for a long time that such a post was made ? Did she not get notifications of her own account? 3) How many people handle her account? How is it taking so long to identify this “culprit” ? Why has she not filed an FIR against this person yet? 4) Is this how they handle Congress accounts? Post without final check? Of Course not 5) This means she sanctioned the said post which abuses not only Kangana but the entire Mandi, Himachal & Bharat ki Naari Shakti.”

“Look at the track record of her own language and also of her party on women’s issues – Sandeshkhali to Shanti Dhariwal to Lal Singh getting tickets. It all adds up to 1 conclusion Congress insulted Nari Shakti on purpose,” the BJP leader added in his post on X.

The National Commission of Women has also taken cognizance and filed a complaint with the Election Commission.

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma said that it was very unfortunate that a woman was using such derogatory language against another woman.

”NCW has taken it very seriously. We have written to the Election Commission to take stringent action against the party and the leader. Not only one leader but two leaders are saying the same thing on Twitter and later denying that they have made such a post. They owe an apology to Kangana… ”

She further said ”they are big leaders in their party and better conduct is expected from both of them… I hope that Sonia Ji will take action against both of them… Kangana’s reply was very dignified and she took a stance with dignity. A complaint has already been sent to the Election Commission…”