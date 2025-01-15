Ropeway facilities to come up at 2 locations in J’khand

Ropeway facilities will soon be installed at two major waterfalls in Jharkhand, Jonha and Hundru. A study conducted by RITES Limited has found both locations suitable for ropeway construction.

The agency has given the green signal for the project, and work will begin soon at these sites.

This project will provide a new attraction for tourists, allowing them to enjoy the beauty and natural landscapes of the waterfalls while experiencing the ropeway ride. The state government has also granted permission for the preparation of the Detailed Project Reports (DPR). Once completed, the DPR will be submitted to the state’s authorized committee and the cabinet for approval.

It is noteworthy that RITES Limited initially studied the feasibility of ropeways at five locations – Jonha, Hundru, Dasham, Kauleshwari, and Ranchi Hill Temple. However, due to land-related issues, Dasham and Ranchi Hill Temple were found unsuitable for ropeway construction. On the other hand, Jonha and Hundru were selected as the most suitable sites for the installation of ropeways.

Additionally, the second phase of the project to develop Netarhat as a world-class tourist destination will soon begin, and the tender process for this has already started.