Role of women in judiciary has to increase if the inclusive ideals of the Constitution are to be achieved: President Kovind

“If we have to achieve the inclusive ideals of our constitution, then the role of women in the judiciary has to increase,” said President Ram Nath Kovind today.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh National Law University and a new building complex of the Allahabad High Court at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to the Allahabad High Court’s historic decision to enroll India’s first woman lawyer, Ms. Cornelia Sorabji in 1921, the President termed that decision a forward-looking step in the direction of women’s empowerment.

He said that last month, a new history was created in the women’s participation in the judiciary when three of the nine new Judges appointed in the Supreme Court were women.

The presence of four women judges among the Supreme Court’s total 33 judges today was the highest ever in the history of the judiciary, he said.

These appointments have paved the way for a woman Chief Justice of India in future, Kovind said. He emphasized that establishment of a truly just society would be possible only when the participation of women increased in all areas including the judiciary.

The President noted that at present the total strength of women judges in the Supreme Court and High Courts together was less than 12 per cent.

The President said that he had closely seen the struggle of the poor for getting justice. Everyone has expectations from the judiciary, and yet, generally people hesitate in taking the help of the courts.

This situation needs to be changed to increase the confidence of the people in the judiciary. He said everyone should get justice in time, the justice system should be less expensive, and decisions given in the language understood by the common man, and especially women.

This would be possible only when all stakeholders associated with the judicial system bring necessary changes in their thinking and work culture and become sensitive.

Speaking about the choice of Prayagraj for the Uttar Pradesh National Law University, the President said that a major identity of Prayagraj has been as a center of education.

Given the important role of the Allahabad High Court and the reputation of Prayagraj as a center of education, it is the ideal place for this Law University, he said.